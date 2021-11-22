Gov. Kristi Noem Issues Statement Honoring Marcella LeBeau

PIERRE, SD — Today Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement after learning of the death of beloved Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe member Marcella LeBeau:

“As a proud member of the Lakota, Wigmunke Waste Win (Pretty Rainbow Woman) served both her community and her country as a member of the Greatest Generation. Her service as a nurse during World War II has been chronicled by historians. Her dedication as a nurse in the Indian Health Services for more than 30 years has left a legacy that will live in our hearts and minds forever. In addition to keeping her people healthy, she protected their heritage by helping repatriate important cultural items belonging to the tribes. Through it all, it was her joyful spirit that connected her with many in her community.

“Bryon and I send our condolences to the entire Lakota nation as they remember Marcella. Her kind, servant’s heart will be missed.”

On October 12, 2019, the state of South Dakota proclaimed it Marcella LeBeau Day in honor of her 100thbirthday. You may find that proclamation here.

###