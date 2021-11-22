State Rep. Tina Mulally hosting former board member of Oath Keepers in Rapid City. Flyer also claims sponsorship by @Outback steakhouse

The Bluestem Prairie blog is reporting this afternoon that State Representative Tina Mulally is among a group of people and organizations sponsoring Arizona Sheriff Richard Mack at an event in Rapid City next week:

Mack has been noted as a long-time Board member of controversial group Oath Keepers up until 2015. The same Oath Keepers group which is cited as having 23 members of their militia group arrested as part of the riot at the US Capitol on January 6th. Mack is appearing in Rapid City as a representative of the “Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officer Association,” a group which has been cited as being controversial in it’s own right as he teaches that “the sheriff has unilateral power to decide which laws should be enforced.”

Rolling Stone and multiple news outlets recently directed national attention at the Oath Keeper group’s South Dakota ties, which featured State Rep. Phil Jensen’s membership in the extremist militia group.

Interestingly, In addition to State Rep. Mulally, former State Rep. Chip Campbell and the Custer County Sheriff sponsoring the controversial speaker, the flyer claims event sponsorship of the event by Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City and Outback Steakhouse.

Do we really think Outback Steakhouse is sponsoring it? I have a sneaking suspicion it’s similar to when Lora Hubbel was hosting an event at Pizza Ranch to talk about masking for COVID..

Stay tuned.