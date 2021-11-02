From Twitter…
Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek has died, Dakota News Now confirmed Tuesday. He served for 22 years. https://t.co/bhzWgYvHbA
— Dakota News Now (@dakotanews_now) November 2, 2021
And the conspiracy theories will start in 3.. 2.. 1..
The stoner blog aka Dakota Free Press commenters will be all over this. At least they can take a break from their usual anti-Catholic bashing and get back to their two favorite subjects Cannabis and Conspiracy theories.
Where’s Lora Hubbel when we need her.
Hyde County could help things significantly by stating a cause of death, at least that it was natural causes. This county’s officials have a bizarre aversion to sharing information with the press or the public, even when it would be in their own best interest to do so.
Doesn’t this complicate the matter a bit? As I understand it he was never called as a witness or cross examined.