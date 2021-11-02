Attorney General releases draft statement explanation for proposed amendment to the South Dakota Constitution

ATTORNEY GENERAL RELEASES DRAFT EXPLANATION FOR PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA CONSTITUTION
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has released the following Attorney General’s ballot draft explanation for the June 2022 primary election.
The draft amendment is entitled: A Constitutional Amendment Requiring Three-Fifths Vote for Approval of Ballot Measures Imposing Taxes or Fees or Obligating over $10 Million.
State law requires the Attorney General to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot. See SDCL 12-13-9 & 12-13-25.1.
The Attorney General’s explanation is meant to be an “objective, clear, and simple summary” intended to “educate the voters of the purpose and effect of the proposed” measure, as well as identify the “legal consequences” of each measure. SDCL 12-13-9 & 12-13-25.1. Each explanation is limited to 200 words.
The public can comment on draft Attorney General explanations. Once the Attorney General has filed and posted the draft explanation, the public has 10 days to provide written comment. The Attorney General must review all accepted comments and may revise the draft explanation as deemed necessary. The final explanation from the
Attorney General must be filed with the Secretary of State no later than 20 days after filing the draft explanation.
To file written comments on a draft Attorney General’s explanation please use one of the following methods. Copies of all received comments will be posted on this website. The deadline for comments on this amendment explanation is November 12, 2021 at the close of business. The final explanation is due to the Secretary of State on November 22, 2021.
Comments may be submitted via mail, or through hand delivery, to the Attorney General’s Office at the following address:
Office of the Attorney General Ballot Comment
1302 E. Hwy. 14, Suite 1
Pierre, SD 57501
Comments that are hand delivered must be received by the close of business on the day the time
4 thoughts on “Attorney General releases draft statement explanation for proposed amendment to the South Dakota Constitution”
I do like this system–it gives the public more of a say in the process. It will be interesting to see how it works out.
I don’t understand, people keep trying to say Ravnsborg is not doing his job or is distracted or … Yet he continues to put our product that shows how hard he is working. All those people that think he isn’t doing his job are just haters. Keep up the hard work Jason, the majority of the state supports you.
because they have always hated him…this whole impeachment BS is all about power.
Keep doing your job Jason and looking forward!
