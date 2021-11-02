Statement on the Passing of Jean Rounds
FT. PIERRE – Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D) released the following statement remembering his wife Jean who passed away this morning after battling sarcoma cancer:
“The love of my life is with the Lord. No more treatments. No more pain. Just peace. South Dakota knew her as First Lady. We knew her as wife, daughter, mom and grandma. She was everything to us. The prayers and support we received throughout this battle were powerful and made a difference. We ask for your continued prayer as we remember her life and grieve together as a family.”
To send condolences to the Rounds family, please visit
rounds.senate.gov/Jean or send to:
P.O. Box 309
Pierre, South Dakota 57501
2 thoughts on “Statement on the Passing of Jean Rounds”
My heart is just breaking right now. Keeping the Rounds family and all who had the privilege to know and love Jean in my prayers……
Rest in Peace Mrs. Rounds.