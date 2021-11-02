I’m getting reports over texts and e-mail messages that Jean (Vedvei) Rounds, former First Lady of South Dakota, and wife of former Governor and current US Senator Mike Rounds has passed away after battling cancer since 2019.
Please keep the Senator and the entire Rounds & Vedvei families in your thoughts during this time of loss.
2 thoughts on “Terribly sad news. Former First Lady Jean Rounds has passed away.”
Very sad news. Sad day. Our thoughts are with the Rounds family.
afraid this would happen after recent years of struggling with cancer…prayers