Anti-prison group event featured Haugaard, Dave Roetman as speakers

Well, that sounds like a barn burner. (sarcasm warning)

The anti-prison NIMBY’s in Lincoln county had an event last night to raise money for their sisyphean fight against the state who is building a new prison on land it already owns.

Who were the featured speakers? Steve Haugaard and NDGOP exec for a week Dave Roetman.

Ironically, given Haugaard’s prohibitionist attitudes on alcohol, the musical entertainment was a Jimmy Buffet tribute band called “too drunk to fish.”’

If they had any number of people there, I’m guessing they were there for the band.