Well, that sounds like a barn burner. (sarcasm warning)
The anti-prison NIMBY’s in Lincoln county had an event last night to raise money for their sisyphean fight against the state who is building a new prison on land it already owns.
Who were the featured speakers? Steve Haugaard and NDGOP exec for a week Dave Roetman.
Ironically, given Haugaard’s prohibitionist attitudes on alcohol, the musical entertainment was a Jimmy Buffet tribute band called “too drunk to fish.”’
If they had any number of people there, I’m guessing they were there for the band.
3 thoughts on “Anti-prison group event featured Haugaard, Dave Roetman as speakers”
It shows how desperate and ignorant these NOPE fellows are when they bring in the “little dog”, Mr. Haugaard, to yap for them.
Shame, NOPE people. Shame.
Both Roetman and Haugaard don’t hold women in very high regard. They’re birds of a feather.
Sounds like a real hootenanny. Were the women required to wear smocks and dresses with the hem below the knee.