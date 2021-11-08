Any wagers on what is going to happen today in Pierre?

We’ve finally reached the anointed time for the special session redrawing state legislative districts, and knowing our State Legislature, it’s any guess what is going to happen.

The Senate has been an open book through out the entire process, noting and re-noting their plans with a full explanation. The House….. well.. maybe not so much, with House members calling me to find out if I’d heard anything. A map was finally sketched out, but it instantly took a bit of criticism.

But it’s a new day, and all the players are finally in the same building together. And that raises a big question. What are they going to manage to do today? And along those lines, I’m hoping you’ll weigh in.

Sound off, and offer your comments below. And we’ll see what kind of legislative sausage we end up with (or don’t end up with) at the end of the day.

(Update… the darn poll software didn’t work. But I am interested in your comments about the special session)