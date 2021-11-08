We’ve finally reached the anointed time for the special session redrawing state legislative districts, and knowing our State Legislature, it’s any guess what is going to happen.
The Senate has been an open book through out the entire process, noting and re-noting their plans with a full explanation. The House….. well.. maybe not so much, with House members calling me to find out if I’d heard anything. A map was finally sketched out, but it instantly took a bit of criticism.
But it’s a new day, and all the players are finally in the same building together. And that raises a big question. What are they going to manage to do today? And along those lines, I’m hoping you’ll weigh in.
Sound off, and offer your comments below. And we’ll see what kind of legislative sausage we end up with (or don’t end up with) at the end of the day.
(Update… the darn poll software didn’t work. But I am interested in your comments about the special session)
9 thoughts on “Any wagers on what is going to happen today in Pierre?”
From what I’ve seen, I think it will be a scramble to preserve district 25’s hold on Sioux Falls. Apparently Dell Rapids is a hot bed for the extreme right candidates, and the only way to get enough of them in the legislature is having them be “part of” Sioux Falls while conveniently having a few more Dell Rapids people still. I’ll be curious how this district ends up for the house.
GRIDLOCK
Supreme Court will end up drawing a map that, as best as possible, splits the difference between the House and Senate version.
I would guess it’s going to be closer to the Senate version, as some districts (such as 25) might be a little tough to maintain.
As I was told one legislator commented, you think this year is tough? Wait until Sioux Falls picks up two more districts in 2031.
Two? At the rate the population is growing there, three could be a real possibility.
Anyone know what portion of Minnesota’s legislative districts are metro vs out-state (paging David Montgomery, if he still follows DWC)? I would have to guess it is about 50-50 and I think we’re headed that way in SD. My money is on 40% of the legislative seats being from Minnehaha and Lincoln counties after 2031.
I hope they can come together and solve this. If it goes to the supreme court then it’s a sad day for the GOP and the bodies need to look at their leadership and find people who can build consensus.
Correct, I’m told Senate protem would prefer an independent council anyway.
And having spoken with him, I don’t believe that to be the case.