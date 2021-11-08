The Anti-Vaccination ‘Medical Freedom’ protest is in full swing at the State Capitol, and I wonder why they needed to block off a road for this:
Some shots from the vaccine mandate ban protest outside the State Capitol this morning pic.twitter.com/BIDHNTFgwv
— Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) November 8, 2021
(I don’t think they’re going to get to 200 participants to get the Mexican chicken rice bowl discount from $15 to $12.)
10 thoughts on “Not sure they needed to block a road off for that protest”
So much FREEDUMB!
I guess Aaron Rogers couldn’t make it.
These blue and red state refugees move to South Dakota to have freedom from societal responsibilities, civic duties, norms and rules bringing their problems here. Thank you Governor Noem!
Will RFK Junior be making an anti-vaxx speech?
If it wasn’t for the deep state, I bet he would show up. However, once Trump is reinstated, which will be on his brothers birthday, December 25th, nobody will have to wear masks ever again.
Cool! Maybe Jesse Ventura will come and do one of his conspiracy theory episodes there. He could spend alot of time in South Dakota interviewing many characters especially at the Capitol during the legislative session. Heck! He could base his show in the Black Hills and have a studio there.
Those types of events are called symposiums, come on.
So many of the Home School advocates who moved here and are cleared to teach their own brand of Civics during the past legislative session. Looks like today is a “field trip” day?
Even the most die-hard anti-vaccine partisan knows this protest was badly planned & poorly organized.
How do?