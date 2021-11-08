From Twitter:
A Guns ‘n Rose ‘Cold November Rain’ vibe this A.M. outside the Statehouse in Pierre as Rapid City Rep. Taffy Howard, who is challenging Congressman Dusty Johnson, steps to microphone at the anti-Vax rally. Tough to hear much over generators for adjacent “Food Mama” food truck. pic.twitter.com/asguDitBms
— ChristopherVondracek (@ChrisVondracek) November 8, 2021
I hope nobody gets sick from standing in the rain.
2 thoughts on “Rep. Howard addresses rain-soaked anti-vax crowd”
so what did she tell them?
nothing