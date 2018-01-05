AP reporting that SOS has approved 2nd ballot measure, Mickelson out of state money ban

The Associated Press is reporting this morning that the Secretary of State has approved the Mickelson backed ban on out of state funds for ballot measures with about 1000 signatures to spare:

A South Dakota ballot measure that would ban out-of-state fundraising for citizens’ initiatives will go before voters in November, the state’s chief elections official said Thursday.

The measure would impose major new restrictions on how South Dakota ballot questions are funded, but experts have said such proposals are unlikely to survive a legal challenge. Secretary of State Shantel Krebs’ office said in a statement the ballot question will be named Initiated Measure 24.

And…

Backers needed nearly 14,000 valid signatures for the South Dakota initiative to go before voters. Supporters turned in roughly 18,000 signatures, and a random sampling found about 81 percent were valid.

The deadline for a citizen to challenge the measure’s approval for the ballot is Feb. 5.