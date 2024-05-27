Are Republicans in D21 trying to be like the Democrats, or is that a Democrat PAC involved in supporting the hard right in the District 21 GOP Primaries?

Here’s an instance of where politics are making strange bedfellows.

So, an advertisement has popped up in the newspaper in the District 21 House and Senate Primaries, coming from a group calling itself “The Concerned Citizens of District 21.” If you’ll notice the disclaimer on this weird, semi-coherent ad appearing in the “Pioneer Advertiser” covering South Central South Dakota:

It’s kind of a multi-font jumbled mess. So, who is/are the “Concerned Citizens of District 21,” other than someone with word-barf, and too many fonts?

If you look on the Secretary of State’s website, it’s unclear, as there is no current PAC filing listed, but there was a Concerned Citizens for District 21 PAC that was listed as terminated on 12/29/23. So, did they forget, or change their mind about the whole termination thing? Previously, the Concerned Citizens of District 21 was under the management of Rachelle Norberg, an attorney in Burke:

Why is that important? Well, last I knew, Rachelle was not a big Republican. In fact, she was running Concerned Citizens for District 21 PAC, originally set up with money from Billie Sutton. And Rachelle herself was noted as a member of the South Dakota Democrat Party’s Executive Board in a 2017 article which seems to have been scrubbed from seemingly retired Democrat blog Dakota Free Press (retrieved via Internet Wayback Machine):

So, either a new group has appropriated the name of a recently retired Democrat PAC and the paperwork is either missing or in progress, or the Democrat-affiliated PAC is back from the dead and is pushing certain Republicans in the District 21 Republican primary elections.

I’m not sure if there are Republicans out there in District 21 who are kind of dumb, and trying to be more like Democrats, or there are Democrats out there with an agenda trying to get behind specific Republicans?

You be the judge.