It’s one year into a Joe Biden presidency, and Americans are worse off. pic.twitter.com/lTmKY35zUx
— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) January 20, 2022
It’s one year into a Joe Biden presidency, and Americans are worse off. pic.twitter.com/lTmKY35zUx
— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) January 20, 2022
13 thoughts on “Are you better off than you were a year ago?”
Yes, we are all better off (including the rest of the world) without the lying and corrupt orange one in office. John, maybe put your 45 blinders back on and go for more hunting at Murdo.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 GASP 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 GASP🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 You got jokes!!!
Agree with you. Trump did and continues to destroy the fabric of this great country. “Publicains are no longer the Grand Old Party
Heck no we are not better off. Higher gas prices, heating prices, everything higher prices, less of product to buy, the Afgan disaster. I could go on and on.
I don’t wish any president to fail as that means the USA fails, but Biden after only one year is in the top worst 5 presidents ever. That is saying a lot.
Consider the previous guy topped that list it’s still an improvement.
Really? How so? Don’t give us the DFP opinions, give us solid facts and examples of how the “previous guy” was the worst president ever.
?????
Yes, much better off without Trump in office. He was the worst president in our history and the worst possible person to have as a president. Happy anniversary to being rid of him!
See above…..we will be waiting for your reply.
He was one of the most effective in recent history.
Negotiated better trade deals
-Put China on notice
-Developed a vaccine at record speed
-Had the lowest unemployment rate in I think over 60 years
-Lowest unemployment rate among blacks
-Reached 4 % growth when every economist said it was impossible
Worse off, because of energy costs and supply chain problems. The cost of everything has gone up, because of the energy costs of production and transportation. This has affected me personally.
While my specialty medication used to be delivered to my door; as of this month it will now be delivered only as far as the UPS store, 15 miles away.
I had to go to three different grocery stores last month to find ground ginger.
Many store shelves are empty. While there is always some pet food to buy, when you feed them food they aren’t used to, cats throw up and dogs get diarrhea.
Government Stimulus money has fueled inflation, discouraged people from working, and now its really hard to find a general contractor who can do necessary repairs.
Little things add up, and are making life more difficult, so worse off.
The only people who think they are better off are the loons who don’t care how bad things get, as long as Trump isn’t in the White House. So if they think they are better off, ask them what, exactly, has gotten better for them, because I bet they can’t think of anything, unless they own stock in Pet Stain solutions.
I am, but we’ve had a lot of setbacks to consider.
1. We almost lost our democratic process in the country, imagine if the election results were thrown out and Trump would have stayed? We could be living in a dictatorship with him as ruler for the next era.
2. The cheating to force partisan hacks on the the US SCOTUS just to allow more government mandates in place to force people to have kids is another overstep. At some point, the increase in population will need to be taken care of, enjoy the new burden.
3. The party divide is increasing, and one side is pushing for a civil war. Hopefully the other side can just convince the side that wants to fight to just fight themselves. Quit listening to those “news” shows, the people spreading the lies don’t even believe them, but they know you are stupid enough to believe it.
4. Gas prices will go up and down, I recall 10 years ago, prices were higher. If you don’t like companies price gouging us, the embrace socialism, or shut up.
5. Nobody likes Biden, you aren’t owning the libs by saying he sucks, they know that too. The reality is, the majority of this country would have voted for anyone over the criminal Trump.
By every measurable value – yeah.
Making more money, my stocks and 401K are up. The market is up by 10% over it’s peak before Biden was in office.
Are gas and energy prices up? Yeah, but they fluctuate wildly. They are lower than they were at various points under either Bush or Obama and as we were reminded by Republicans under Bush and by Democrats under Obama the President has very little to do with the price of gas or the price of oil.
Are the supply chain issues a problem? Yes. But working for a multinational company I can tell you that these have been brewing for years starting with the trade war with China that Trump started and continuing with the Pandemic. They absolutely are peaking now, but a large part of that is Chinese Manufacturing is down (and Biden has no way to make people in China work more), Indian Manufacturing is down (and again, Biden can’t make factories that have been shut down for two years suddenly open in another country), and there is a massive silicon shortage (which is overwhelmingly processed in China, Russian, and Brazil).
Does Biden get extra credit for how he’s handled these issues? No – but I don’t think that anyone, especially President Trump, who was not ever described as a master diplomat, would be able to wave a magic wand to fix this issue.
It is comical you trying to defend Biden. Biden is a disaster, he has ruined the economy and done nothing to help with covid. Trump handed him a slam dunk with the economy and covid potential wins, yet Biden could not deliver. All he does with his fellow democrats is give money away, no wonder no one wants to work.
What’s funny is that even though Trump was a loud mouth, he was the most effective president we have had in a long time. He did more in 4 years than most presidents do in 8.