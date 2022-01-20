If you hadn’t heard, long time telecommunications lobbyist Greg Dean passed away suddenly this week:
“Kind of hard to believe,” Schoenbeck says. “You can even see in the hall when I came in this morning. There’s a real damper. It’s sort of top of mind with everybody here. It’s a community here, amongst the legislature and Greg was a really fine member of it.”
Bill Van Camp is a fellow lobbyist and friend of Dean’s. He says Dean was a straightforward and honest guy.
“Easier to deal with, even when you were on the other side of the aisle from him,” Van Camp says. “Just a hell of a great guy. A great dad. A real pillar of the Pierre-Fort Pierre community and he will be sorely missed. Just a great guy.”
6 thoughts on “Sad news from Pierre today”
Greg was always 1st class in everything he touched. Worked with him on a number of legislative issues over the years, and we were on the same team working on ballot measures many times. Also 25 to 30 years ago we played baseball against each other and he was always a great competitor and at the same time a great sport. South Dakota and many of us are better people because of our relationship with Greg. May he rest in PEACE!
Greg’s honesty and enthusiasm was real and addictive to all in the hallways of the capitol. I doubt that any lobbyist was ever more respected than him, and I doubt that another will ever be able to meet the plateau that he set.
My deepest sympathy to his family and all those he touched throughout his life.
I am alarmed.
Was he lobbying for 5G?
Condolences to everyone who knew him.
My condolences to his family. I went to school with Greg and he was always……always a great guy.
One of the nicest men I have ever had the opportunity to work with. Prayers for the family.