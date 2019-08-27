Argus Article on Minnehaha County States Atty being out of pocket for weeks quickly turns into puff piece.

From the Argus Leader comes an article on the Minnehaha Co States Atty being out of pocket. And while it starts out being fairly straightforward, it quickly morphs into something that should be on the opinion page as opposed to the news:

Minnehaha County’s top prosecutor has been absent from the office for several weeks with what is being described as an undisclosed medical issue, the Argus Leader has confirmed. Aaron McGowan has been gone from the office since at least mid-July, but the exact date has not been released, and the chief of the office’s civil division, Donna Kelly, has not returned messages. and… He joined the office in 1999 as an assistant prosecutor after graduating from the University of South Dakota School of Law. In 2004 Nelson promoted him as the office’s youngest felony drug prosecutor. He left the office in 2006 and opened a private office specializing in criminal defense work before running in 2008. A Democrat, McGowan was so respected that Republicans did not field a challenger.

Read that here.

Wait, what?

So the article starts out in what could be a critical examination why an elected official has been out of the office for several weeks.. but then it quickly shifts to a retelling of his resume, and a statement that will probably be placed on a campaign piece as it ends with an unsourced gushing claim that “McGowan was so respected that Republicans did not field a challenger?”

I assume they had to cut it off there, as they needed the space where the XXX OOO would have went at the end for an ad.