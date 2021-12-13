Argus Leader no longer printed in Sioux Falls, now selling off building

It didn’t take long for the local branch of Gannett corporate to announce they’re selling off their local news offices after they closed down their printing operation for the Argus Leader in the state:

Following the closing of the printing facility earlier this month, the Argus Leader building in downtown Sioux Falls will be put up for sale on Monday. and.. “The Argus Leader as an institution isn’t going anywhere.”

Read that here.

They aren’t going anywhere?

Well, a good chunk of the operation just moved to Iowa. Let’s see how long “not going anywhere” lasts.