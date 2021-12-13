Secretary of Health going to Avera

I personally believed that Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon would be going to either Avera or Sanford, and that assumption has proved correct, as the announcement came out this morning:

Kim Malsam-Rysdon is stepping down as state government’s secretary of health on January 7. She is joining Avera, where she will be vice president for public policy.

Again, good for Kim, and congratulations on her new role with the organization.