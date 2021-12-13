No, this isn’t parody. @sfstampede has teachers scramble for cash as half-time entertainment.

The Sioux Falls Stampede offered teachers a chance to “Dash for Cash” for their classrooms… when they could have… I don’t know… just written them a check. https://t.co/xWELOqTFvJ
So this weekend, as half-time entertainment, in a state where teacher pay is among the lowest in the nation, the Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey team put 5k in the center of a rink, and had teachers
demean themselves scramble to stuff as much cash into their coats for school supplies as they can, like the birthday booth at the Flandreau Casino. Wow.
Next time, maybe they could just write a 5k check to an elementary school instead of using them as monkeys to entertain the crowd? (What’s next? Bums fighting for money?)
Update.. And we made the Drudge Report (h/t to Michael Wyland)
Demoralization is part of this attack.
This was a bad move, though .. but the teachers were willing?
It would not have cost them any more or less to treat them with a shred of dignity. Would they have done the same with donating money to firefighters or disabled vets?
Totally agree with PP. There are innumerable & far better ways to help SD educators and kids. I appreciate the donation, but recoil from the unnecessarily demeaning spectacle.
I’m amazed how fast PP joined up with the Argus Leader with this cancel culture type hit piece.
So any teacher participating in a dunk tank or pie throw is now a dehumanizing event, and the only answer is moving SD up the rank in teacher pay. Classic.
People need to lighten up, it was done in fun with volunteers.
There is no “halftime” in hockey. But there are two intermissions between the three periods.
I would concede that the perception of this was not well thought out. However — hockey games like this often feel like a fun game-show atmosphere — they do a lot of wacky things and contests to entertain the crowd. Again – don’t disagree on the perception here involving teachers. But let’s not be offended and buy into the cancel culture so popular with the left.
Demeaning. Sad.
One of many ways teachers have degraded themselves and lost respect from students and administration and parents.
Wait, wait: you are painting the teachers as the bad guys here? That is an incredibly hot take if I’ve ever seen one.
What a great idea, we have so many forms of under-utilized entertainment in the community that someone should capitalize on. A few additional ideas to consider:
1. Place cans of beer on the ice, put about 6 individuals from the street in the rink. Sound the horn and let them race to the beer, whatever they get, they get to keep and drink.
2. More tours of the prisons. These humans are much better to watch than zoo animals. Since they decided to not follow some arbitrary rule, and use the marijuana, now they should be an exhibit.
3. More bounty hunting for things we don’t like. Just like Texas, lets turn over the bounty hunting to the citizens. It will cut down on costs for the cops, and we should all be getting these benefits, not just the cops. I know the guy down my street with long hair is on the dope, I will gladly catch him for some of his asset forfeiture. The new snow blower he has was probably purchased with drug money anyway, someone should seize it, and why not citizens?
My professional life is working with nonprofit organizations – usually charities, I’m glad so many people share my instinctive revulsion at this spectacle. Of course, it’s currently featured at the top left column of the Drudge Report – in red type, no less.
The Sioux Falls Schools have an affiliated charitable foundation. Wonder what their executive’s and board members’ reaction is to this?
They wouldn’t need the money if the teachers union would spend the dues on the teachers and students instead of giving it to the democrat party.
Maybe you could make a donation yourself if you hadn’t spent all your money on Trump flags.
Countering my fact with your non-fact makes me believe you are a democrat.
Am I right?
Come on, its more selective outrage to fit a narrative. Just like that a 6% increase isn’t enough, oh the horror.
Gee are there any photos or evidence that the teachers involved were forced to participate by force or at gun point. Guess it is better they go to Pierre and beg for money. Or perhaps they could become less top heavy in administration for education and class rooms would get more money.
As a teacher, I got pied by the students as a way to raise money. Some might see that as demeaning and others might see it as having some fun. I had fun with it. I do not see anything wrong with this. This was a fun way for teachers to get some cash they could spend in their classroom, if I read the story correctly. I believe some people need to cool down a little and allow for others to have some fun. Sheesh!