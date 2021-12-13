No, this isn’t parody. @sfstampede has teachers scramble for cash as half-time entertainment.

The Sioux Falls Stampede offered teachers a chance to “Dash for Cash” for their classrooms… when they could have… I don’t know… just written them a check. https://t.co/xWELOqTFvJ — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) December 12, 2021

So this weekend, as half-time entertainment, in a state where teacher pay is among the lowest in the nation, the Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey team put 5k in the center of a rink, and had teachers demean themselves scramble to stuff as much cash into their coats for school supplies as they can, like the birthday booth at the Flandreau Casino. Wow.

Next time, maybe they could just write a 5k check to an elementary school instead of using them as monkeys to entertain the crowd? (What’s next? Bums fighting for money?)

Update.. And we made the Drudge Report (h/t to Michael Wyland)