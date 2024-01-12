Attorney General Jackley Announces Appointments to Open Meeting Commission

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has appointed five state’s attorneys to the Open Meeting Commission effective immediately.

The five state’s attorneys are:

Emily Sovell, Sully County, chairperson.

Katelynn Hoffman, Turner County.

Wendy Kloeppner, Lake County.

Lance Russell, Fall River/Oglala Lakota County.

Michael Smith, Clay County.

“This commission is about transparency in government and dealing with complaints on governmental agencies not following the state’s open meeting law,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the five state’s attorneys who have agreed to serve. We appreciate their devotion to open government.”

The Open Meeting Commission was established in 2004. By state statute, the members are required to be state’s attorneys who are appointed by the Attorney General.

Attorney General Jackley has introduced Senate Bill 26 in this year’s legislative session, which would allow Deputy State’s Attorneys, who are equally qualified, to serve on the commission if needed. That bill has not yet been heard in committee.

For more on the Open Meeting Commission, click here: https://atg.sd.gov/legal/opengovernment/MeetingCommission.aspx#gsc.tab=0.

-30-