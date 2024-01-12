HJR 5001: Let the voters decide whether to put the nomination for statewide candidates on the primary ballot.

The South Dakota Legislature this week is proposing a new measure to let voters decide whether they want to put the nomination for statewide candidates on the primary ballot to let the primary voters for each political party to decide who their candidates will be, versus the candidates being chosen only by those attending the political party conventions:
House Joint Resolution 5001
Title:
Proposing and submitting to the voters at the next general election an amendment to the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, requiring all non-judicial offices elected by a statewide vote to be nominated at a primary election.
Sponsors:
Representatives Tordsen (prime), Bartels, Chase, Heermann, Kull, Mortenson, Rehfeldt, Sauder, Venhuizen, and Wangsness and Senators Johnson (prime), Crabtree, Davis, Diedrich, Duhamel, Reed, Rohl, Schoenbeck, and Zikmund
A JOINT RESOLUTION, Proposing and submitting to the voters at the next general election an amendment to the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, requiring all non-judicial offices elected by a statewide vote to be nominated at a primary election.
Section 1. That at the next general election held in the state, the following amendment to Article VII of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, as set forth in section 2 of this Joint Resolution, which is hereby agreed to, shall be submitted to the electors of the state for approval.
Section 2. That Article VII of the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, be amended with a NEW SECTION:
General election candidates for United States Senate, United States House of Representatives, Governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, commissioner of school and public lands, or for any office created by law that is elected by a statewide vote, may only be nominated by means of a primary election. The primary ballot may not indicate or imply any endorsement of any candidate by a political party or by any person or organization.
The Legislature may, by law, establish any necessary procedures to implement this section, including procedures for replacing a candidate for any office who advanced from the primary election but is not able to participate in the general election due to death, withdrawal, or disqualification, and procedures for allowing a party to nominate a candidate for office when no member of that party filed in the primary election for that office.
The bill, prime sponsored by State Representative Tyler Tordsen in the House also boasts the support of Republican Leadership in both chambers, which signals that this proposal is likely to get serious consideration. If placed on the ballot, it would be up to the voters to decide whether they have any interest in it. If the voters decide it’s not something they want to mess with, they can certainly reject the constitutional amendment, and leave it to the political parties.
Predictably, some members of the hard right are already freaking out about it. But, it’s more of a philosophical question. Do we want to expand the group of people who choose who the political party’s nominees are? Or is the juice not worth the squeeze?
Your thoughts?
6 thoughts on “HJR 5001: Let the voters decide whether to put the nomination for statewide candidates on the primary ballot.”
I prefer we leave the election process as it is. It has served SD well.
#1 Money in politics. PUC seats will now be subjected to energy companies, pipeline companies and other large corporations interests. Can’t get a project approved? Fund a primary challenger. Currently these seats are pretty well insulated from big money influence. Can’t get a pipeline across public lands? Fund a challenge to a public lands commissioner.
A few large law firms could pick the AG. A governor would have a vested interest in funding a friendly auditor.
#2 why does either political party want to open the discussion of how to nominate their parties candidates to voters from the opposite party? That’s what placing this on the ballot does. Independents and Democrats will be a part of deciding this resolution for Republicans and Republicans will be a part of deciding this for democrats.
#3 democrats can’t recruit candidates now. Why would they support making it harder for themselves to get a candidate on the ballot?
#4 last year an amendment was added for Nesiba that allowed dems to nominate at a convention after failing to nominate in a primary. why would Republicans make an exception for a Democrat to get on the ballot at a convention after failing to recruit a candidate for a primary? Republicans will deplete their resources in a primary and then end up getting a last minute convention nominee if a weakened candidate emerges. Can you imagine if we let democrats nominate a candidate for congress, us senate or Governor after the fact? Dumb. Primary or convention but decide which one.
#5 have the sponsors worked with the political parties to see if they support this? Gop Chair Wiik is a Senator as is Democrat vice chair Nesiba. Gop vice chair Mary Fitzgerald is in the house. I would hope all three have been consulted and that the bill would only go forward with their blessing.
#6 Bahmuller and Mehlhaff have a bill that leadership is sitting on and won 48 votes last year and from what I’m told is supported by the SD GOP. How about supporting that and bringing people together rather than being divisive. Haugaard ran against Rhoden. That’s the problem. Fix it and move on.
#7 a republican nominee from convention has not lost a race since 2006. 30-0 since then.
#8 Why would a Democrat want to do anything to stop GOP infighting?
#9 why would anyone campaign in places other than Sioux Falls and Rapid City if these were primaries? Thats where all the voters live. No need to spend $150 in gas to drive to Lemmon SD anymore.
#10 where will all of this money suddenly come from to fund 8-10 primary races? Dusty raised $100k every 3 months when he first ran for congress. Which is a nice amount but only $400k every year and that’s for congress. Imagine 3 candidates for AG trying to raise $100k a year. When people don’t know anything about them.
How much will a candidate for PUC raise if they aren’t beholden to big utility companies?
Right now some of the convention nominees didn’t go to Lemmon either. Neither did they go to Rapid or Sioux Falls. They just threw their name in at the convention. That happens almost all the time at the Dem Convention.
The money in politics argument is silly. If they aren’t donating now after the convention, they’re not all of a sudden going to start.
The ultimate question is whether we want candidates to be selected by a broader group, or just a group of insiders. It was made broader once in the late 80’s. The question is whether we need to expand the choice again?
Winning candidates all show up. Only Natvig and Haugaard didn’t show up and guess what they lost.
Those interested in a certain outcome will begin to invest in primary candidates who support their agenda. It will start with the PUC.
Associations didn’t used to engage in legislative primaries. Now they do because they know it’s where the elections are.
Donors and corporations are smart enough to know they can’t influence a general election. A republican will likely win. But they know they can influence a gop primary and still win a general. So watch for people with an interest in a certain outcome begin to invest heavily in PUC races etc.
Money will play a big role in future puc races if this passes.
I’m not saying it’s bad I’m just saying it will happen and I prefer to keep money at a distance from politics whenever possible.
Bad Idea. Leave it Alone.
a) Qualified Voters have the right to nominate, and place at-large candidates on the ballot;
b) Qualified Voters of the Precincts then elect persons to represent them in both the Legislative Districts and Precincts to hold committee meetings, commissions, and finally conventions, that put those candidates in front of the people forcing them to confront each other at public meetings to gain support of the County Central Committees, Legislative Delegates, and Other Elected persons;
c) All At-Large Candidates for Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Public Land Commissioner, Public School Commissioner should all be chosen by each Political Party (association of voters) in a convention type format;
d) The Lt. Governor should not be placed on the same ticket as the Governor, nor should the Governor choose his/her Lt. Governor aka running mate. You let the very elected people elected by the Qualified Voters make that determination in a convention format.
e) The Qualified Voters elect the very persons they so support, that best represents them inside their district, their county, their precinct, to make educated, and informative choices for the most important At-large Official Office Holders of the State.
It is the same for the Electors for President, the Qualified Voters of the State, as per each of the National Districts, go to the polls to nominate, and vote for their Choice of Presidential Elector, each Elector then goes to the National Convention to make one choice for President that best represents the voters of that district, and they also cast an additional, alternate choice for President that is someone from outside the State itself. The candidate that obtains 50%, plus 1 of 535 Electors becomes the President.
I encourage the People of South Dakota to lobby the Legislature to create 3 National Districts in South Dakota, an Eatern District and a Western District, and a Central District. The Qualified Voters go to the polls in each of their respective districts to cast public votes for their Candidate for President, and then the Electors go to the National Convention to cast their votes for President, one that has to be their districts choice, and the other choice can be any candidate on a ballot in any other State.
To be a true representative republic, then the voters then must elect representatives, that then act on their behalf to vote for the very people that best represents their districts.