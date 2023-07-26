Attorney General Jackley Announces Tyndall Man Sentenced To Life in Prison For Triple Homicide Case

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that Francis Lange has been sentenced to life in prison after he had earlier pled guilty to a 2021 triple homicide that occurred in Scotland.

Lange was sentenced Monday in Bon Homme Circuit Court after he had earlier pled guilty but mentally ill to three counts of Murder in the First Degree and to two counts of Aggravated Assault. The defendant received consecutive life sentences for each murder charge and 15-year consecutive sentences for each aggravated assault charge.

“The sentencing today brings some resolution to this tragic case and justice for the victim’s family,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This was a cooperative effort between state and local law enforcement and prosecutors.”

Lange shot and killed three people during an incident Nov.9, 2021 in a Scotland home. Two other individuals received gunshot wounds.

Agencies involved in investigating the shooting were the State Division of Criminal Investigation, the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Prosecution of the case was handled by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and Bon Homme County State’s Attorney’s Lisa Rothschadl.

-30-