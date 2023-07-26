Release: Representative Chris Kassin Selected for Leadership Program

Representative Christopher Kassin was selected to participate in the 2023 Emerging Legislative Leaders Program, sponsored by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and held at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

This prestigious program is held every year on the campus of the University of Virginia for a select group of state legislators who have been nominated by the Speaker of the House, President of the Senate or Minority Leader from their state. Leaders are asked to nominate one or more members who by their actions have demonstrated those qualities we associate with leadership—integrity, compassion, intelligence, vision, and common sense.

The goal of this program is to inspire these men and women to continue careers in public service. Class discussions will examine qualities and characteristics of leadership including: ethical leadership, the art of compromise and coalition building, and the philosophical underpinnings of representative democracy. The discussions will be led by a team of distinguished Darden School of Business professors, including: Jared D. Harris, Ph.D. and Mary Margaret Frank, Ph.D. Dr. Thomas Little, Curriculum Director of the State Legislative Leaders Foundation , will join the Darden faculty.

Representative Kassin is one of only fifty state legislators chosen from a nationwide pool of nearly 200 outstanding nominees.

As Stephen G. Lakis, President of the State Legislative Leaders Foundation, has noted “These legislators represent the best in our legislative institutions, and are destined for future leadership roles in their state. Spending time with these up and coming leaders renews my confidence in our country’s great democratic experiment.”

Rep. Kassin noted, “I am incredibly honored to have been recognized as one of the top first-term legislators in the United States by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation (SLLF). Last week, I had the privilege of participating in the highly esteemed Emerging Leaders Program at the University of Virginia alongside other exceptional senators and representatives from across the nation.”

“It was a remarkable chance to be challenged, motivated, and equipped with the necessary tools to serve the people of District 17 in Pierre. My commitment to public service is driven by the desire to safeguard the quality of life we are fortunate to experience in South Dakota. I am determined to ensure that the opportunities I have enjoyed are preserved for the benefit of my children and the future generations of South Dakotans. The SLLF conference was a significant strategic and educational opportunity. Other states also share many of the challenges faced by South Dakota in the country. Learning about different ideas and solutions at the conference is invaluable as we prepare for the upcoming legislative session in January 2024,” Kassin said.

The State Legislative Leaders Foundation (SLLF) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to professional development for our nation’s current and future state legislative leaders. SLLF receives most of its funding from the private sector through annual dues, grants, and program sponsorship fees. The Foundation’s principal source of funds is its 70-member Advisory Council, comprised of representatives of leading corporations. SLLF does not accept public funds.

Kassin was elected to his first term in the South Dakota State House in November 2022. He serves on the Committee on Appropriations. Kassin and his family live in Vermillion, SD, where he works for the University of South Dakota Foundation.