While Stu Whitney over at SD News Watch might feel the obligation to write his quarterly “Hate Kristi Noem” column, the rest of South Dakota loves their Governor.
So much so, that Governor Kristi Noem is the 6th most popular Governor in the country, according to polling conducted by the Morning Consult website:
With 35% disapproval and a powerful 63% approval, only three Republicans and two Democrats nationwide can claim higher support that Governor Noem.
You can read the entire story and see all the numbers here at Morning Consult.
14 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem #6 most popular Governor in the nation.”
It is unfortunate that her popularity rating with the members of the South Dakota Legislature falls far short of the satisfaction with her administration expressed by the people of South Dakota. I suppose she is difficult to work with “up close and personal.”
Perhaps the disaffected members of the legislature can show us on the doll where the Governor hurt them.
Stu Whitney wrote about Noem’s staff turnover and how even the leader of the Senate doesn’t speak to her. The public deserves to know the truth.
Governor Noem was elected to be the governor of SD, she wasn’t elected to be everyone’s friend.
Maybe she should govern more, then, and spend less time trying to massage her national political profile.
yes, well massaging the egos of our self-important Senators and Representatives might work, but that should not be necessary
I believe the public can see she has the highest disapproval rate as well. That in itself tells another story nobody wants to talk about.
That is not even remotely a factual statement.
You can always move to Minnesota.
Omar welcomes you.
Show us where Stu argues that she is not popular? That wasn’t the article. The article stated the fact that she has gone through five Chief of Staff and had some trouble getting her legislative priorities accomplished.
What in the Whitney piece was inaccurate?
She can’t get anything done because the legislature is packed with mules.
Here is a list of them, they all signed a letter to the PUC, wanting to know how a CO2 pipeline will disrupt the leafy spurge and raccoons, more than any other infrastructure project ever has.
https://www.keloland.com/keloland-com-original/lawmakers-seek-additional-puc-study-for-co2-pipelines/?ipid=promo-link-block1
Pat, I don’t mean to argue, but that is what the chart says that you posted. Of the top 10 approvals she is number 6. Of the top 10 approvals she has the highest disapproval rate. I know from visiting the “Morning Consult” it is not the highest disapproval rate of all 50 Governors, but it is the highest disapproval rate of the top 10 approval rates. Pray tell how that cannot be remotely true.
Who gives a damn how popular she is, lets talk about how effective she is. Couldn’t get the food tax repeal passed – but toots her horn about the state surplus? Way to go Gov… Yay, lets celebrate folks paying excessive taxes, while the Governor cannot do anything about it.
Meanwhile, counties and cities are struggling with their budgets and raise their taxes year after year. It’s a good thing we enjoy this regressive tax structure and we don’t have a state income tax. How people making leas than 350k a year support this nonsense is beyond me.