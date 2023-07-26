Governor Kristi Noem #6 most popular Governor in the nation.

While Stu Whitney over at SD News Watch might feel the obligation to write his quarterly “Hate Kristi Noem” column, the rest of South Dakota loves their Governor.

So much so, that Governor Kristi Noem is the 6th most popular Governor in the country, according to polling conducted by the Morning Consult website:

With 35% disapproval and a powerful 63% approval, only three Republicans and two Democrats nationwide can claim higher support that Governor Noem.

You can read the entire story and see all the numbers here at Morning Consult.