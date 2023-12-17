The South Dakota Attorney General has released his brief provided to the South Dakota Supreme Court in reference to Governor Noem’s request for an advisory opinion, on what constitutes a conflict of interest between a legislator and the state of South Dakota under Article 3 of the constitution.
In case you were looking for some white reading this afternoon…
NoemopinionSCTbrf Filed 12-15-23 by Pat Powers on Scribd
One thought on “Attorney General’s Brief in Governor Noem’s request for an advisory opinion”
I thought the plot twist here was riveting:
“a relation existing between husband and wife, and mutual liabilities growing out of the family relation, which creates, on the part of each, an interest in the contracts of the other, out of which compensation arises, and the proceeds of which are used directly or indirectly within the family circle.”
I have many questions.
I find comfort in the effort to codify principles into law.
Thanks.