Johnson Secures South Dakota Wins in Annual Defense Bill

Washington, D.C. – Today, the House passed the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with two bills led by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.). One provision would create a congressional charter for the National American Indian Veterans (NAIV) organization, while another bans the use of LOGINK, a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) state-controlled shipping platform, at U.S. ports. The NDAA now heads to the president’s desk.

The NDAA also includes:

$395 million for construction projects at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

$2.325 billion for B-21 procurement.

$5.25 million to complete the construction of the National Guard Readiness Center in Sioux Falls.

A 5.2% pay raise for troops – the largest pay raise in over 20 years.

“South Dakota and our troops will certainly benefit from the NDAA,” said Johnson. “Our military will be stronger and our nation will be more secure. I’m proud of the work done to support our state.”

In March, Johnson introduced legislation to ban LOGINK. Read the full amendment text here.

Johnson’s NAIV legislation was introduced in May. U.S. Senators John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) introduced companion legislation in the Senate. Read the full amendment text here.

###