Johnson Secures South Dakota Wins in Annual Defense Bill
Washington, D.C. – Today, the House passed the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with two bills led by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.). One provision would create a congressional charter for the National American Indian Veterans (NAIV) organization, while another bans the use of LOGINK, a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) state-controlled shipping platform, at U.S. ports. The NDAA now heads to the president’s desk.
The NDAA also includes:
- $395 million for construction projects at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
- $2.325 billion for B-21 procurement.
- $5.25 million to complete the construction of the National Guard Readiness Center in Sioux Falls.
- A 5.2% pay raise for troops – the largest pay raise in over 20 years.
“South Dakota and our troops will certainly benefit from the NDAA,” said Johnson. “Our military will be stronger and our nation will be more secure. I’m proud of the work done to support our state.”
In March, Johnson introduced legislation to ban LOGINK. Read the full amendment text here.
Johnson’s NAIV legislation was introduced in May. U.S. Senators John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) introduced companion legislation in the Senate. Read the full amendment text here.
One thought on “Johnson Secures South Dakota Wins in Annual Defense Bill”
There used to be the haves and he have nots. Now, there are the surveilled and the surveillees.
I will be on record, for all history, as stating that the lack of conviction and discipline regarding our use of invasive technologies will be the downfall of our republic, the formal end-cap of self governance, and the beginning of the next dark age of humanity that could last thousands of years.
Is there a plan for turning this around?
What is the end game?
Mass Surveillance has failed to stop child pornography, financial crimes, violence in the streets, infiltration of every US institution by globalists (heck, it’s enabled that), and global war financiering.
What it has done is enabled the systemic theft of intellectual property from US citizens by – or at least through – their government.
Complaints about Chinese theft of US ip is actually complaints about mass surveillance used by globalists to proffer our birthright to Communist Chinese and other rogues.
Law Enforcement comes through the back door, but so does everybody else!
Individual leaders and their decisions are not held responsible for the fallout. Responsibility is being misdirected to “Artificial Intelligence” (there is no such thing without changing the definition of intelligence).
God help us.