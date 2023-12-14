Argus notes Democrats criticizing Minnehaha Auditor. Sorry, but it’s not just Democrats.

The Argus has an article today on members of the Democrat Party criticizing the Minnehaha County Auditor over her recent actions, as she intentionally erodes confidence in how County Auditors conduct elections:

“It is inappropriate for the Minnehaha County Auditor to sow distrust in the integrity of state and local elections in concert with private groups focused on spreading consistently debunked conspiracy theories,” said Minnehaha County Democratic Party Chair Erik Muckey in a statement released Wednesday by the South Dakota Democratic Party. “Minnehaha County residents should know that our elections have been, and will continue to be, secure regardless of the Minnehaha County Auditor’s personal beliefs.”

and..

Anderson concluded the call by revealing that unbeknownst to the other participants, a group of nearly two dozen of her supporters had been listening in.

and..

One of those supporters was Rick Weible, a candidate for a District 8 House seat who the next day spent an hour praising Anderson and Mathis to Brannon Howse on “The Lindell Report” while talking about clips from the call.

The show’s namesake, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, recently said he was no longer able to pay his lawyers to represent him in a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit brought by voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems.