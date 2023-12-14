The Argus has an article today on members of the Democrat Party criticizing the Minnehaha County Auditor over her recent actions, as she intentionally erodes confidence in how County Auditors conduct elections:
“It is inappropriate for the Minnehaha County Auditor to sow distrust in the integrity of state and local elections in concert with private groups focused on spreading consistently debunked conspiracy theories,” said Minnehaha County Democratic Party Chair Erik Muckey in a statement released Wednesday by the South Dakota Democratic Party. “Minnehaha County residents should know that our elections have been, and will continue to be, secure regardless of the Minnehaha County Auditor’s personal beliefs.”
and..
Anderson concluded the call by revealing that unbeknownst to the other participants, a group of nearly two dozen of her supporters had been listening in.
and..
One of those supporters was Rick Weible, a candidate for a District 8 House seat who the next day spent an hour praising Anderson and Mathis to Brannon Howse on “The Lindell Report” while talking about clips from the call.
The show’s namesake, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, recently said he was no longer able to pay his lawyers to represent him in a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit brought by voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems.
I don’t think it’s a partisan position to think the Auditor and her staff are a few ballots short of a box in their approach to elections, and the County Commission needs to rein her in before disaster strikes. I suspect there are many Republicans who also share that belief.
7 thoughts on “Argus notes Democrats criticizing Minnehaha Auditor. Sorry, but it’s not just Democrats.”
Not sure if I should be happy or ..
if I should be aghast that someone has the audacity to criticize our County Auditors.
:\
I know there are also many Republicans who want their auditors to be more vigilant.
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-presidential-elections-senate-elections-south-dakota-sd-state-wire-00eb922ca52d3e75b57e3dfd13d0b5c5
If the next election is totally messed in regards to processing returns and results what options are there for the citizens of Minnehaha County? Can this election denier conspiracy consumed auditor be recalled?
Would being ‘totally messed’ include not being able to feed the Argus Leader the results in time for Grandpa to go off to bed, in your opinion?
Mark you are exactly who we need in the legislature! Keep up the good work!
If some SD GOP office holders want to come out boldly and publicly against this nonsense they’re more than welcome.
But considering how kow-towed the state party is to the fringe we’ll be waiting forever before someone’s stones drop.