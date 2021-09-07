From Twitter via the Argus Leader, Avera Health is reportedly joining Sanford Health in requiring doctors and other employees to be vaccinated against COVID:
Avera Health will require full vaccination for its physicians, employees and volunteers by Dec. 1, the healthcare system announced Tuesday. https://t.co/eeYVKJrIJW
— ArgusLeader911 (@Argus911) September 7, 2021
13 thoughts on “Avera Health reportedly joining Sanford Health in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID”
Thank you Avera!
How many boosters will their employees have to get over the next couple of years ?
that will be interesting. For Pertussis, Diptheria and Tetanus we take 6 shots by age 12, Polio is 4 by age 6, Hepatitis B takes 3 within the first year, HPV takes 3 etc. And influenza is every year.
It’s kind of strange that people who understand that other vaccines require multiple boosters are surprised by the idea that the covid vaccine might be similar, and think that means there is something wrong.
Time for Odenbach and Hansen to bring their bill back.
They better hurry before monument health does the same thing and RCs vaccination rate climbs to 40%.
nope, it’s time for them to let business do business
Best of luck to all those East River Healthcare Heroes who can “get another job” if they don’t like it.
(You’d think the frontline workers would have enough exposure to the “Covid crisis” over the last 18 months to make an informed decision on their own – which begs the question why you’d even need to mandate the jabs. If docs and nurses don’t want the needle’s venom perhaps you BigPharma lovers should start asking why).
They can still go work somewhere else.
Where?
Exemptions will be considered for those with medical or religious reasons.
Nobody can demonstrate a legitimate medical reason, and there are no legitimate religious reasons besides being a witch. If you publicly declare you are a witch, fine. No covid bug juice for you witches for religious reasons.
Natural immunity is a legitimate medical reason.
Both Catholic Dioceses in SD provide religious exemptions.