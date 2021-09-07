Avera Health reportedly joining Sanford Health in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID

From Twitter via the Argus Leader, Avera Health is reportedly joining Sanford Health in requiring doctors and other employees to be vaccinated against COVID:

13 thoughts on “Avera Health reportedly joining Sanford Health in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID”

    1. that will be interesting. For Pertussis, Diptheria and Tetanus we take 6 shots by age 12, Polio is 4 by age 6, Hepatitis B takes 3 within the first year, HPV takes 3 etc. And influenza is every year.

      It’s kind of strange that people who understand that other vaccines require multiple boosters are surprised by the idea that the covid vaccine might be similar, and think that means there is something wrong.

  4. Best of luck to all those East River Healthcare Heroes who can “get another job” if they don’t like it.

    (You’d think the frontline workers would have enough exposure to the “Covid crisis” over the last 18 months to make an informed decision on their own – which begs the question why you’d even need to mandate the jabs. If docs and nurses don’t want the needle’s venom perhaps you BigPharma lovers should start asking why).

    1. Nobody can demonstrate a legitimate medical reason, and there are no legitimate religious reasons besides being a witch. If you publicly declare you are a witch, fine. No covid bug juice for you witches for religious reasons.

