Bert K. Olson declares Democrat candidacy for Congress.

South Dakota Democrat Bert K. Olson of Sioux Falls filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission late this last week to raise money for the purpose of running as a Democrat for Congress in the 202 election cycle.

If you recall, Bert Olson attempted to run as an independent for the same office in 2022..

Bert Olson is running for Congress as an independent to represent South Dakotans in Washington!!! He’s going to need your help to circulate a lot of petitions in order to get on the ballot!!! If you would like to help circulate petitions let me know. pic.twitter.com/cOOafNRP9e — Sawyer Van Horn (@sawyervanhorn18) April 1, 2022

And going back to the 2022 election, Bert was not happy about the amount of love that Dems gave him at the time.

Not to mention that Olson was said to have had some notoriety in the past..

..such as when as Deuel County State’s Attorney, he granted himself immunity for possession of illegal drugs. By writing it on the box of illegal drugs. He resigned after his arrest. (From the Argus Leader, May 4, 1993)

Launching himself as the Democrat candidate a year ahead of the primary season might give him a little more time to work the kinks out of his campaign. But until he gets on the ballot, I’m going to remain the skeptic.