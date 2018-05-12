Beware the unreadable sign

I was up this morning delivering signs and I happened across a few of these signs in Redfield and Doland.

They got my attention, not because I could read it, but because it literally has the smallest type of any yard sign I have seen this primary election in South Dakota.

This is the sign at a full stop at the side of the road taking a picture. Imagine how unreadable it is at 35 to 65 miles an hour.

I did make my son get out of the car to go take a closer photo so you can actually read it:

It might’ve looked like a good idea on the screen, or at arm’s length. But in execution it just turned out to be a big waste of money.

Like this: Like Loading...