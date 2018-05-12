Beware the unreadable sign

I was up this morning delivering signs and I happened across a few of these signs in Redfield and Doland.
They got my attention, not because I could read it, but because it literally has the smallest type of any yard sign I have seen this primary election in South Dakota.
This is the sign at a full stop at the side of the road taking a picture. Imagine how unreadable it is at 35 to 65 miles an hour.
I did make my son get out of the car to go take a closer photo so you can actually read it:
It might’ve looked like a good idea on the screen, or at arm’s length. But in execution it just turned out to be a big waste of money.
Looks like the disclaimer’s in the grass.
Or? They were smoking grass when they designed it?
Yeah, it needs bolding. Still, the graphic and the name make me certain I’m not voting for Joe Banana.
Ya that’s bad. A good technique is to erase everything other than the name – so it is just white space and the name. In this case, the name is maybe 5% of the total surface of the sign.
Ive never commented here, but i wanted to say, design aside, I’ve known Mr. Appel for many years now, and even watched him fight MMA and play sports in high school. He was roommates with my brother at Sunshine. Hes a very well-versed and educated man. He has more Biblical knowledge than ANY candidate I can think of in this state at any position as well as a proven track record in law enforcement. Spink county would be not only lucky but blessed to have a man as competent, capable, and caring as Isaac leading the front against crime as Sheriff. If you were to tell me the biggest mistake he would make is making the text too small on his signs, I’d say thats just about right. Beyond that, you’d be very very hard pressed to find anything wrong with the guy.
He actually has some larger signs out in the country that are pretty good. Unfortunately, I think he spent money he shouldn’t have on those yard signs.
I respect your opinion Mr. Powers and its encouraging to hear he’s got some road signs up. Hopefully his branding/design will be enough to properly display the level of support he has in the community.
Hey! If you could write a few more articles about this only make it a bit more positive and not quite about bashing! Wouldnt that be awesome, and unheard of! Might even get me a bit of media coverage! Visit my Facebook Page at Elect Isaac Appel for Spink County Sheriff! Thankyou!