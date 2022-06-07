BH Pioneer Survey Predicts blowouts for Thune, Johnson, Noem

In yesterday’s print edition of the Black Hills Pioneer, the newspaper published an unscientific survey of their readers on a number of races, including the top three on the ticket. The respondents came in pretty strongly, selecting US Senator John Thune over Bruce Whalen in a vote of 83-20, Dusty Johnson over Taffy Howard 77-41, and similarly Governor Kristi Noem blows the doors off of Steve Haugaard in the race to the second floor: Whoof. This might not be the night for the Haugaard consolation party to be a dry event.

