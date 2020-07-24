Big development in Minnehaha County treasurers race?

Lots of rumors swirling in Sioux Falls. Just got this note:

I’m told by a reliable source that Pam Nelson has filed the paperwork to remove her name as a candidate for Minnehaha County Treasurer. This happened last night and this morning.

Stay tuned for more on this.￼

Update:

Also hearing￼￼ County commission looking into possible￼ appointments to fill term.￼. Word is that if it happens, City￼ Councilor Pat Start is being mentioned as a dem candidate replacement on ballot.