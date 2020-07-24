Big development in Minnehaha County treasurers race?

Lots of rumors swirling in Sioux Falls. Just got this note:
I’m told by a reliable source that Pam Nelson has filed the paperwork to remove her name as a candidate for Minnehaha County Treasurer. This happened last night and this morning.
Stay tuned for more on this.￼
Update:
Also hearing￼￼ County commission looking into possible￼ appointments to fill term.￼. Word is that if it happens, City￼ Councilor Pat Start is being mentioned as a dem candidate replacement on ballot.
Replacing bad with worse…..typical demoCRAP solutions. Mrs. Swanson will mop the floor of either candidate.
If Pat Starr is appointed interim county treasurer, does Mayor Paul TenHaken pick Starr’s replacement on the council?
County Treasurer Pam Nelson (Withdrawn 07/23/2020) DEM 03/26/2020 Minnehaha 2204 S HOFSTAD AVE Sioux Falls SD 57106
If true, I wonder why she’s deciding to retire. I hope she’s well.
My sense is that this rumor is true. If it’s a heath issue, i pray for healing.
I too wish her the best of health. I hope we hear soon as too often we jump to the worst prognosis.