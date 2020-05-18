Billie Sutton for Governor files report confirming he’s continuing to raise cash for his political committee

Billie Sutton’s unsuccessful Gubernatorial campaign has never stopped raising money. And that’s clearly reflected by the campaign finance report that he just filed:

In this pre-primary report, Sutton raised $6,405.42.. with $4,000 of that coming from Democrat mega-donor Vincent Ryan of Vero Beach, Florida, board member of the environmental group The Nature Conservancy.

Sutton donated $2500 to a non-profit… I’m assuming that’s his captive non-profit… but interestingly, that’s all that Sutton seems to have moved over to the non-profit side, choosing to keep this campaign cash in his political account.