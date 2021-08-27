Brookings Public Works Director accused of embezzling over 100K from State Association.

You know, I read stories like this, and I can’t help ask “what kind of idiot does this kind of thing?:”

Buthe, 41, served as the county’s highway superintendent for 10 years through 2020. Prior to that, he had been a project manager with the city of Sioux Falls. In March of this year, the city of Brookings hired him as its public works director. According to the indictment, Buthe is accused of embezzling funds from the South Dakota Association of County Highway Superintendents between 2013 and 2021. Buthe served as the association’s secretary, according to Nelson’s announcement.

It’s usually someone trusted who has command of the checkbook without a lot of oversight. And in their arrogance they *think* they can do it, and either get away with it, or put the money back. Which of course they never do.

I’ve worked for a bank, where they once tracked when a teller issued a money order to herself for less than $100 that was unaccounted for, and in my personal life I pulled together the evidence for law enforcement when my dad had a trusted employee who embezzled over $100,000 from him. There is always, always a paper trail.