After Mark Mowry was hitting Republican Dinners this week, the other candidate who probably won’t be able to get on the ballot, Bruce Whalen, filed his papers making it official in the eyes of the Federal Elections Commission that he’s sort-of running for the US Senate.
What’s maybe more interesting is that it tells us that Whalen has a website out there for the race.. at least if you can get through more than a page at a time without it crashing the browser. But I do see it offers a press release dated from today, 9/19:
FROM BRUCE WHALEN FOR US SENATE, FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Bruce Whalen is showing no signs of slowing down, but he is proceeding with caution through the legalities of campaign finance law. A growing team of supporters finds it more difficult to contain itself as the Whalen team moves in inches, and brings their friends.
Well, of course he isn’t slowing down. Because when you’ve been at a standstill for several months, any momentum is forward. Like a glacier.
I get the distinct feeling there’s going to be a lot to mock this election.
2 thoughts on “Bruce Whalen files campaign organizational papers for US Senate, issues press release claiming he shows “no signs of slowing down.””
Funny that Dollar Store Bruce, who was fired by the tribe, claims to be the guy who will work with them best.
He didn’t break 30% in South Dakota against Herseth in 2006 and somehow he is going to beat Thune?!