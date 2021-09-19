Bruce Whalen files campaign organizational papers for US Senate, issues press release claiming he shows “no signs of slowing down.”

After Mark Mowry was hitting Republican Dinners this week, the other candidate who probably won’t be able to get on the ballot, Bruce Whalen, filed his papers making it official in the eyes of the Federal Elections Commission that he’s sort-of running for the US Senate.

Whalen for Senate Statement of organization by Pat Powers on Scribd

What’s maybe more interesting is that it tells us that Whalen has a website out there for the race.. at least if you can get through more than a page at a time without it crashing the browser. But I do see it offers a press release dated from today, 9/19:

FROM BRUCE WHALEN FOR US SENATE, FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Bruce Whalen is showing no signs of slowing down, but he is proceeding with caution through the legalities of campaign finance law. A growing team of supporters finds it more difficult to contain itself as the Whalen team moves in inches, and brings their friends.

Read that here.

Well, of course he isn’t slowing down. Because when you’ve been at a standstill for several months, any momentum is forward. Like a glacier.

I get the distinct feeling there’s going to be a lot to mock this election.