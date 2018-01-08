Can’t say I would have pegged Rep. Goodwin supporting this. Posted on January 7, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Can’t say I would have pegged District 30’s Republican Rep. Tim Goodwin pushing a Medical pot message. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Finally, a SD legislator with a little bit of courage.
All one has to do is compare the two. Rep. Goodwin is just stating a fact.
I get the point and I think there’s a case to be made for medical mj. I also support people making their own choices. However, let’s not manipulate us into thinking drugs are safe.
Maybe Goodwin can explain what “safe” means? Is it similar to the way PParenthood claims abortions are safe? Safe for whom?
Do doctors have to prescribe opiates for a decade? Doubtful. People are allowed to make responsible choices and manage their pain meds. We know opiates and mj is addictive and come with risks. Can mj cause an early death? Ya, it’s possible, heart attacks or lung cancer they cause early deaths. What if users don’t heed the warnings to not operate heavy machinery while doping and cause a car accident that kills another? Would that be considered an early death?