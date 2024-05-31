Card pointing out lawsuit Qualm family filed against Lee Qualm hits District 21. Read lawsuit for yourself before you trust him with taxpayer money.

From Facebook today, apparently D21 House candidate Lee Qualm does not care for a card that has arrived in his legislative district:

Waaah, waaah, waaah… Of course, Qualm claims it to be all dirty politics, and he’s crying because he now has to spend the weekend before the election explaining why he believes it’s ok that his family had to file a lawsuit against him for “attempted conversion” of the family farm corporation they all inherited… as Qualm’s shares in the corporation allegedly grew larger.. and larger.. before he bothered to tell the fellow stockholders about it. (People generally hate it when that happens.)

In case you wanted to see the card, I have a pic:

As opposed to taking Lee Qualm’s word for it, or the card’s characterization of it as Gospel, you can read the lawsuit that was filed, and judge for yourself, as taken from my February post on the matter:

Lee Qualm Conversion Lawsuit by Pat Powers

I would say that if this is something that might affect how you vote in that District, read the lawsuit (which was VERY quickly settled before Lee had to give a deposition), and make up your own mind.

Before you decide whether or not to trust him with taxpayer money.