Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: The Choice to Protect and Defend our Country

The Choice to Protect and Defend our Country

by Congressman Dusty Johnson

Life is a series of choices. Some of these choices determine the direction of our life from a young age. Eleven brave South Dakotans, who made the decision to attend a service academy and join our nation’s military, are about to begin their military training at the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Military Academy, and the United States Naval Academy.

One of Jackson Coberley’s big decisions was to remain in Japan to complete his senior year while his family transferred to Ellsworth Air Force Base. Last year, Maya Lee of Dell Rapids chose to accept a scholarship to attend a military preparatory school, knowing she would likely spend five years at college instead of the common four. Soon, both will enter the Air Force Academy’s community of like-minded people with a shared mission to serve.

Sometimes our choices are informed by childhood dreams, and sometimes our childhood dreams come true. Jhett Waltman of Rapid City was influenced by his father’s and grandfathers’ military service and set his eyes on the service academies when he was in fifth grade. That dream will soon be a reality – he will be attending the Military Academy to study aeronautical engineering. Since middle school, Ryan Fiechtner of Aberdeen has wanted to pursue a career in the nuclear field. He believes the Naval Academy will afford him unique opportunities and he views the mandatory service after commissioning as an officer as an honor, not a requirement. Aleydis Bruening also plans to study nuclear engineering at the Naval Academy, following her father’s lead into the armed forces.

Approximately thirty percent of Naval Academy graduates commission as Marine Corps officers. Nicholas Hanson of Dakota Dunes aspires to do so and will be the fifth generation in his family to be a sailor or Marine.

Each of these students excel academically and athletically, but what really sets them apart is their involvement in school, community, church, and the workforce. Trey Murray from Gregory volunteered in his community, played five sports, and was in band and choir. Nicholas Gray of Fort Pierre played competitive hockey, volunteered, and served as a page for the South Dakota Legislature. Dale Kinyon II from Rapid City was active in school groups, church, and comes from a military family. I’m confident they will continue to grow at the Air Force Academy and Military Academy.

I also want to mention Aubrey Fraasch and Caleb Pitsenberger, who will be attending preparatory schools. They have a great opportunity to prepare for the Academy next year.

I’m confident these young men and women will succeed because their choices so far prove they are incredibly motivated and stand ready to protect and defend our great country.

If you know someone interested in learning more about the service academies, direct them to my website at dustyjohnson.house.gov/services/service-academy-nominations, and check out my video with South Dakotan cadets and midshipmen.