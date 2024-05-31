Senator Mike Rounds’ Statement on Trump criminal convictions May 31, 2024May 31, 2024 @SoDakCampaigns Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
2 thoughts on “Senator Mike Rounds’ Statement on Trump criminal convictions”
This comment is spot on. As a Republican and an American, I am disgusted at the choice we are forced to make this November. Surely we have qualified candidates who can lead the country without having to resort to a senile old man or a convicted felon. If either of those two cared more about the United States than their own arrogance and egos, they would have stepped aside to allow someone more qualified a chance. As it is, we will only see more divisiveness, anger and frustration – and that’s just within our own party.
Russia, China and Iran must be sitting back and enjoying the show.
Victim, victim, victim. Trump’s ALWAYS a victim.
It’s true that the country may become even more divided as a result of this, but Trump… is no victim.
He is a billionaire who flies his private jet from mansion to mansion but often doesn’t pay taxes like you do. He can, however, afford an army of lawyers to protect him. Some victim.
He has been claiming that the elections are rigged for nine years now, as a hedge against losing. He has provided no proof of this rigging. But HE tried to get the Georgia Secretary of State to cheat for him in the 2020 election and got caught. Now he’s a victim of the Atlanta District Attorney who charged him for it.
He kept top secret documents after repeated attempts to retrieve them. The feds went to Mara Lago and got them. So, of course, he is a victim of the FBI.
Half of his top White House appointees have declared him unfit for office. Because of this, he is a victim of the deep state… or something. He tried to get his VP to undermine the election and he instigated an attack on the Capitol. Now, the Justice Department is after him. Victim.
Remember when he called for Hillary Clinton to be jailed? Now he claims that HE is the victim of a weaponized Justice Department.
The perpetual victim… Donald Trump.