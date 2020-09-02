Citizens of Brookings expressing displeasure with proposed shutdown ordinance

While South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is trying to chart a course to keep South Dakota businesses from going bankrupt during the coronavirus outbreak, the Brookings City Commission has proposed an ordinance which seems to be trying to do the opposite:

As you might gather from the tenor of the above poster which is making the rounds locally on facebook, if the local chatter is any indication, people are not happy with their elected officials, with most citing it as an overreach of municipal government.

The proposal has also sparked a change.org petition against the passage of the measure.

What’s driving this overreaching proposal? According to the local newspaper, it may actually be city staff:

“Brookings COVID numbers have increased dramatically over the past week. The guiding metrics have all been triggered with the exception of hospitalization. The current ordinance (Phase 3) regulates bars, restaurants, salons and retail. Additional regulations are needed to mitigate the increase in cases. Staff recommends extending the existing ordinance and necessary amendments including regulating residential gatherings to 10 or less and ceasing the sale of alcohol past 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday,” says a memo from City Manager Paul Briseno, which is attached to the agenda on the city website.

Read that here.

If infringing upon what people do in their private residences is a recommendation that comes from city staff, city councilors should less consider changing ordinances as much as they should consider changing staff.

Because that’s nothing short of ridiculous.

UPDATE.

It didn’t even dawn on me until this am.. but over the course of the next 60 days, South Dakotans will elect public officials from the president down through the county level, and often, the lead up to it this involves gatherings in both public places and private residences. Limiting the nature of gatherings would be a direct and recognizably improper infringement on our rights of assembly.