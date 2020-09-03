Over 250 upset people in red show up for Brookings City Council meeting

By one count tonight, there are around 250 unhappy people who went down to the Brookings City Council meeting (the hallways are packed) to express their extreme displeasure with the City Council over their proposal to extend and increase COVID restrictions, over-reaching restrictions into people’s homes.

The young lady speaking was the one who organized the change.org petition effort which is approaching 1800 people at this writing.

She didn’t mince many words when she expressed that she hopes some of the people in the room tonight will run for the seats in the next election held for the City Council.

The crowd is loud and a little raucus. And they don’t like the over reaching proposals initiated from city staff.