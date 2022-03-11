The citizens of Philip, South Dakota are on the record today on Fox News expressing their extreme dislike for the president and his policies that killed the Keystone XL pipeline:
“Biden and his administration ran on Build Back Better, and, that is, from where I’m standing, a load of crap,” West Central Electric Cooperative CEO Jeff Birkeland told Fox News. “I think his new slogan should be ‘butchering booming business.'”
6 thoughts on “Citizens of Philip, SD not Biden fans”
We have Russia attacking 44 million innocent civilians and threatening nuclear war. So, naturally, FoxNews spends their time sniping at OUR American leadership. All day. Every day.
I tried watching The Five yesterday. Lead by the snide Judge Jeanine, they all sounded like snotty high school brats. In this case, throwing insults at VP Harris.
Then there is Tucker and his Putin-loving friend, Tulsi Gabbard. What the hell is that?
How times have changed. I cheered when FoxNews was founded. But now, these political sycophants just add to my concern for America’s future. The world’s future.
Residents of Phillip SD spend their very boring lives watching FOX. There are many open leased lands that the oil companies can drill but don’t.
Who is a fan of President Biden at this point?
The Biden administration energy policy reads like a war on America. Unbelievable. His AOC adoration on energy policy will be his biggest downfall, and that’s saying a lot
I don’t agree with Biden on a lot of issues. This is one of them. But let’s keep our eyes on the big picture. The slaughter of thousands, displacement of millions and nuclear threats – compared to gas prices? Really not a hard call there.
United we stand. Or…
Renewable fuels, drilling, fracking, electric vehicles and higher mpg automobile standards. They all help reduce foreign energy dependence, don’t they? Neither party is blameless.
We need to be increasing supply AND reducing demand.