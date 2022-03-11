Now that the main run of session is over, except for the vetos, the State House of Representatives has finally made a decision on whether or not grounds exist for impeachment of the South Dakota Attorney General.
Except that decision was to tell the Governor to quit picking on them.
However, House Speaker Spencer Gosch, the Glenham Republican who’s presided over the months-long process of vetting the attorney general’s conduct related to a fatal crash in September 2020, said no decision has yet been made by the committee about any such recommendations.
And..
And Gosch said Thursday a cease and desist order will be issued in the coming days in an attempt to compel the Noem administration to stop making public statements and press releases related to Boever’s death and the attorney general.
So the biggest decision they’ve made is to try to squelch the Governor’s freedom of speech to pressure them to figure out what they’re doing?
When I asked yesterday if we will “know if there is sufficient evidence to move forward with impeachment before the parties select candidates?” I thought I was being facetious.
Apparently it might not have been an entirely flippant question.
After months and months, impeachment committee finally makes decision.. to tell Governor to quit putting pressure on them.
The Boeing quote about clowns and monkeys comes to mind here.
The committee’s final report will include the line: “We used to be indecisive. But not we’re not so sure.”
*now
Well that’s one interpretation.
It’s pretty clear they are just gonna run out the clock.
Gosch has been an incompetent schlep on this from day one. The whole process he’s play-acting as a lawyer and haphazardly trying to run the committee like a jury trial while being both judge, jury, and part-time counsel for the defense. The only thing he’s succeeded in establishing is how the legislature should never deal with an impeachment in this fashion again.
I used to think it was some strategy to prop up the A.G. to keep Noem from making an appointment or just another inning in the endless 2nd vs. 3rd floor turf fight. Now, I think you’re right: it’s just clueless bungling.
They have told her repeatedly not to interfere but yet she persists…This is completely appropriate.
Come on people–she orchestrated ILLEGAL robocalls and even after getting caught she continues to interfere……