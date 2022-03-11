After months and months, impeachment committee finally makes decision.. to tell Governor to quit putting pressure on them.

Now that the main run of session is over, except for the vetos, the State House of Representatives has finally made a decision on whether or not grounds exist for impeachment of the South Dakota Attorney General.

Except that decision was to tell the Governor to quit picking on them.

However, House Speaker Spencer Gosch, the Glenham Republican who’s presided over the months-long process of vetting the attorney general’s conduct related to a fatal crash in September 2020, said no decision has yet been made by the committee about any such recommendations. And.. And Gosch said Thursday a cease and desist order will be issued in the coming days in an attempt to compel the Noem administration to stop making public statements and press releases related to Boever’s death and the attorney general.

Read it here.

So the biggest decision they’ve made is to try to squelch the Governor’s freedom of speech to pressure them to figure out what they’re doing?

When I asked yesterday if we will “know if there is sufficient evidence to move forward with impeachment before the parties select candidates?” I thought I was being facetious.

Apparently it might not have been an entirely flippant question.