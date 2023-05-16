Clarifying language as it relates to South Dakota’s abortion law for the life/health of the mother will be coming back in 2024, according to sponsors of a measure that was withdrawn in 2023, after opposition from representatives of South Dakota Right to Life – the same group which is campaigning to prevent a ballot measure enshrining abortion rights in the constitution from being placed on the ballot.
In an article in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader today…
House Assistant Majority Leader Taylor Rehfeldt introduced a bill during the 2023 legislative session that would have redefined when physicians can intervene to end a pregnancy, hoping to clarify the issue for physicians. But she requested a committee table it because she didn’t believe there was enough support to pass the bill — mostly due to opposition from the anti-abortion group South Dakota Right to Life.
A second, last-minute attempt to clarify the definition by Sen. Erin Tobin, R-Winner, was also halted later in the session. She asked the group’s executive director, Dale Bartscher, during a committee hearing about clarifying the health of the mother exception in the future.
“Right to Life definitely will continue to collaborate with anyone on issues of protection of the mother and the baby in the mother’s womb,” Bartscher said.
“Wonderful,” Tobin responded. “It seems like it’s a very high priority in this statement. I’ll be expecting further work on that.”
Rehfeldt has vowed to bring the bill back to the Legislature in 2024 — which will likely be months before South Dakotans vote on whether to amend the state constitution to allow abortions in the first trimester.
6 thoughts on “Clarification on South Dakota’s abortion law as it relates to the life/health of the mother coming back in 2024”
All of the medical experts, except those whose political agenda to defend abortions trumps their commitment to science, agree that there are NO medical conditions that require the killing of a baby in the womb. There are conditions that require removing the baby in order to save the mother’s life, but none of them require the baby to be killed in the process and with medical advances being what they are, the success of saving babies outside of the womb is increasing. The argument that we need exceptions for the life or health of the mother is a lie!
Thank you for providing a great example of a False Dilemma Fallacy.
Since you have your degree, and you know everything, why don’t you let us all know where you received your medical degree and where you’re licensed to practice.
This is a straight up lie. Telling you backed such an obviously made up claim with ZERO sources.
https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=95960702
There are many reasons why women need an abortion to save their life or the life of a twin/triplet, etc. A pregnant woman diagnosed with certain cancers can not start cancer treatment while pregnant, delaying care till they give birth gives the cancer time to spread and thus putting their lives in jeopardy. These decisions should be made between the patient and doctor only.
Thank you for posting this link. People are misinformed at all levels and some of these decisions, if left up to government, will kill women AND babies.