Former Secretary of State interim leader at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre

According to reports, former South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs, who lost the 2018 Republican Congressional Primary to Dusty Johnson, has recently been named the interim leader of Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre.

Krebs served in both the House and Senate of the South Dakota legislature from 2005 to 2015. She served as Secretary of State from 2015 to 2019.

Feller did not say if Krebs, who previous lived outside Fort Pierre, would be moving to the area or working in the interim role remotely.