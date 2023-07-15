Congratulations to the Rehfeldt Family on the birth of their new daughter

Assistant House Majority leader, Taylor Rehfeldt, has announced that she is a mommy again.

The Rehfeldt’s announced today that “Little miss Tallie Rae Rehfeldt met us at 8:47pm July 13th, 2023! She weighed 6lbs 8oz. 19″ long!

Baby is doing great and her brother and sister were very excited to meet her!”

According to the picture I stole off of Facebook, it looks like the entire family is overwhelmed with happiness at the event.



Congratulations to Representative Rehfeldt from the readers of SDWC!