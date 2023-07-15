Assistant House Majority leader, Taylor Rehfeldt, has announced that she is a mommy again.
The Rehfeldt’s announced today that “Little miss Tallie Rae Rehfeldt met us at 8:47pm July 13th, 2023! She weighed 6lbs 8oz. 19″ long!
Baby is doing great and her brother and sister were very excited to meet her!”
According to the picture I stole off of Facebook, it looks like the entire family is overwhelmed with happiness at the event.
Congratulations to Representative Rehfeldt from the readers of SDWC!
One thought on “Congratulations to the Rehfeldt Family on the birth of their new daughter”
Congrats! Beautiful family picture rejoicing in the gift of life and family!