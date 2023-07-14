SDGOP changes central committee meeting/dinner due to guest. (Who are they bringing to town?)

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: SDGOP State Central Committee Meeting

Dear SDGOP State Central Committee,

I am writing today to inform you of a necessary change in our schedule regarding the upcoming meeting. After careful consideration and coordination with all involved parties, we have decided that a new date for the meeting would be best for us as an organization. We will be postponing our current date of July 21st and 22nd, and hosting the Monumental Leaders Event on September 8th, 2023 and the State Central Meeting on September 9th, 2023, at the same locations in Rapid CIty, SD.

This adjustment will allow us to secure a highly distinguished guest speaker who will undoubtedly provide a new level of excitement and success for the SDGOP. And allow for ample time to coordinate with each member of the State Central Committee.

We will be reissuing the meeting notice and all registration links. If you have made a donation or purchased tickets for the dinner, they will be refunded.

We understand that this change may be an inconvenience for some members, and we apologize for the changes. However, we firmly believe that the revised date will enable us to deliver an exceptional meeting on all fronts.

We kindly request your understanding and cooperation in this adjustment, your participation and engagement are highly appreciated. If you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to reach out. We look forward to welcoming you all to the rescheduled meeting on September 8th and 9th. Let’s continue to work together towards a stronger SDGOP.

Regards,

Chairman John Wiik