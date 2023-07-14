Jason Ravnsborg forms PAC to raise money & influence elections

This is not exactly the story I expected to read this morning.

According to the Secretary of State’s campaign finance website, Ravnsborg recently formed a new state political action committee (PAC) he’s calling “$99 for Freedom.”

And..

No other paperwork has been filed with the Secretary of State’s office for Ravnsborg’s PAC, but the primary interest of the committee provided by Ravnsborg was to “elect conservative candidates.”

Read the entire story here (subscription required).

Apparently he created this PAC back in February, and people are only now noticing. It will be interesting to see how much he raises to influence South Dakota elections.