While I’m out in the hills for a work conference, for the seat that SDGOP Chair John Wiik is termed out from running again in 2024, I’m hearing through the grapevine that State Rep. Steph Sauder will be entering that contest.
Sauder’s first run at the office was in 2022, where she was the top vote recipient in a 4 way primary.
Interestingly, it could also set up the District 4￼ Senate seat for a primary election in 2024. As fellow State Representative Fred Deutsch is termed out of seeking another term in the house of representatives.
(correction.. Fred is not termed until 2026)
Stay tuned.
5 thoughts on “Rumor alert: 2024 D4 Senate race to feature Steph Sauder”
Steph is true-blue South Dakota. She’ll do great in the Senate, and will continue to be a formidable campaigner. Good for District 4!
Thank Goodness! Steph would be good. Fred needs to quit. He drinks the kool aid too many times.
Drinks? He adds the mix, pours the sugar and stirs the Koolaid.
Steph is a rural South Dakota Aggie in the finest tradition, as was her father who served many years in the legislature . Perfect fit for her rural district
Steph is a fantastic legislator!