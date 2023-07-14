Rumor alert: 2024 D4 Senate race to feature Steph Sauder

While I’m out in the hills for a work conference, for the seat that SDGOP Chair John Wiik is termed out from running again in 2024, I’m hearing through the grapevine that State Rep. Steph Sauder will be entering that contest.

Sauder’s first run at the office was in 2022, where she was the top vote recipient in a 4 way primary.

Interestingly, it could also set up the District 4￼ Senate seat for a primary election in 2024. As fellow State Representative Fred Deutsch is termed out of seeking another term in the house of representatives.

(correction.. Fred is not termed until 2026)

Stay tuned.