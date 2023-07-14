Nearly 250 Million Impressions on Freedom Works Here Ads
PIERRE, S.D. – Nearly 250 million people have viewed Governor Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” national workforce recruitment ads. Hundreds of applicants who have progressed through the process to move to South Dakota were sent a “Freedom Works Here” South Dakota license plate.
“The continued success of this workforce campaign has been so encouraging,” said Governor Noem. “The state that has the workers will be the state that wins the economic race. These ad views are turning into inquiries, and this license plate will help seal the deal to bring these families to South Dakota.”
2,483 people have applied to find career opportunities in South Dakota. The most applications have come from California (388), Texas (197), Florida (185), New York (107), and Arizona (96). And with 85 applications coming from our own state, the Freedom Works Here campaign is even helping South Dakotans find new jobs. A map showing where applications are from can be found here.
The ad campaign has been more successful in less than a month that any other workforce recruitment campaign in South Dakota history. Thousands of calls have already been made to these applicants to get them plugged in to career opportunities here in South Dakota.
If your South Dakota business has open jobs, find future talent here.
12 thoughts on “Nearly 250 Million Impressions on Freedom Works Here Ads”
Impressions are a worthless metric. Click rates and conversions are what is important. If those rates aren’t high, then you are paying to show something to people who don’t care. 100s of conversions for 250 million impressions? That is one sad conversion rate and not something I would be touting. Flushing money down the drain.
Wasn’t this a 5 million dollar ad campaign? So… 2,483 have “applied” to find career opportunities. Not sure what that means but if only a fraction of those applicants actually move here, it might be a questionable expenditure.
And I would like to see what demographic she is targeting. That might be interesting.
Always can find fault without offering solutions is typical on here.
I pointed out why impressions are garbage. If someone is charging you for impressions, tell them you will pay for clicks or conversions. That is the solution because you are paying for results, not attempts.
This is a great example of spending wisely with a plan versus typical governments wasteful use of taxpayer money. Congrats to Governor Noem and the citizens of SD.
Remember… Kristi also went fishing for headlines by inviting anti-vax cops from California to move here. How many actually made the move? Anybody know?
Does it really matter? At least SHE made the effort.
Yes. It matters. In the middle of a pandemic, she invites the unvaccinated to move here? Her Covid policy was to raise our infection numbers and lower our IQ. Fortunately, it failed.
She “made the effort”, alright.
Well it looks like elk’s sky is still falling.
I know a cop who was born and raised in Brooklyn NY who moved here. He loved the fact he had a grass yard and the parks weren’t all concrete. He was amazed at how seeing guns was pretty normal. A kid riding a power wheels down the sidewalk without a parent behind them blew his mind. He made it about 9 months because he found out we still require the most basic vaccines to enter school and the people here were not as welcoming as he thought.
Personally I liked the Black Hills better when there were 50000 less people loving out here…please stay away.
Living out here