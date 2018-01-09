Congressional Candidate Krebs appears to possibly be using professional petition circulators to get on ballot

This just popped up in my facebook feed from a person apparently circulating nomination petitions for Shantel Krebs for Congress:

I wasn’t familiar with the person, but if you hover over her name as I did, then you might see something surprising:

You’ll see that apparently this person circulating Krebs for Congress petitions is actually a professional paid petition circulator at Advanced Micro Targeting.

I’m not going to say that other Republican candidates haven’t used paid petition carriers before, but I don’t know that I’d ever seen it at the start of petitioning, as opposed to when signature gathering comes down to the wire. Most all Republicans I’ve seen or been involved with have volunteers carrying petitions at the dozens of Republican events taking place between now and when petitions are due.

And the campaign rolls on…

Update – in looking further, it may not be AMT she’s working for in this instance but another company that’s paying petitioners:

Regardless of the firm being paid to get someone on the ballot, for South Dakota Republicans, it remains unusual for someone to have to hire petitioners right out of the gate.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...